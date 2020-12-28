After Elton Barbie sells out, Sir Elton santas up for Christmas

Following the success of the Elton Barbie, which sold out immediately after its October release, Elton John and family dressed up for a Christmas video.

Despite the pandemic, Elton John enjoyed a bumper year. While his world tour crashed to a halt as COVID restrictions kicked in, Elton still beat out younger acts to achieve 2020’s top-grossing tour.

According to Billboard, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’s 10 US and 37 Australian 2020 concerts brought in US$114.1 million. That makes Elton John the second-highest-grossing soloist ever, behind Bruce Springsteen but ahead of Madonna. His career total is US$1.398 billion and 17.2 million tickets sold.

The rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will recommence in Berlin in September 2021 and finish in New Zealand in January 2023.

Elton Barbie

In October, Mattel released the Elton John Barbie Doll. Elton told People he collaborated on choosing the costume pieces.

“I have always loved and embraced fashion as a means of self-expression.

“My earliest memories of Barbie all involve fashion and even today, she still inspires our culture, not only fashion but in art and music too.

“Her legacy, I’m sure, will carry on forever.”

.@eltonofficial gets his own Barbie doll honoring his iconic style and historic Dodgers Stadium shows. ✨ https://t.co/WqnprVIUsm pic.twitter.com/PPLOfgrzfB — billboard (@billboard) October 22, 2020

Elton John recently said he was enjoying spending time with his family during the pandemic.

“Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep my self fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go.”

In that mode, the family released a video to TikTok on Christmas Day.

After seeing other families dancing to his ‘Step Into Christmas’ on TikTok, the Elton John family felt inspired to create their own.

