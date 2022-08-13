AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and wife Lili welcome baby daughter

AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili have welcomed their first child, introduced their “tiny dancer” to the world.

The Collingwood footballer announced her wife Lili Cadee-Matthews gave birth to newborn Florence Elton Frederick on Tuesday.

Sabrina shared the beautiful news via Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the couple’s newborn baby in her blanket.

“Our tiny dancer made her way into the world on the 9th of August 2022, at 3:06am,” she wrote.

“Mum and baby are doing really well. We can’t wait to watch you take on the world, Florence Elton Frederick.”

In June, Sabrina previously posted a tribute to her partner alongside a new photo of the couple.

“35 weeks and we can’t be more excited,” she wrote.

“I have been in such awe throughout this journey watching my wife take it all in her stride handling the ups and the downs like a boss. Not long now.”

See the couple’s baby photos below:

Sabrina Frederick married wife Lili in December

The couple married last December, with “best mate” Brooke Blurton among the bridesmaids, after the women postponed the plans several times due to the pandemic.

Sabrina Frederick is one of Collingwood’s high-profile AFLW players and is also known to Aussie viewers for her success on the first season of gruelling reality TV series SAS Australia in 2020.

