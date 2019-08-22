AFLW star Moana Hope marries partner Isabella Carlstrom

AFLW star Moana Hope and her partner, model Isabella Carlstrom, have shared photos of their beautiful wedding ceremony last weekend.

The couple, who got engaged last October, were married in front of family and friends at a family friend’s mansion in Toorak, Melbourne last Saturday.

Moana’s mum Rosemary walked her daughter down the aisle, with Hope writing on Instagram that her wedding day was the “best day of our lives”.

Carlstrom also shared a number of photos from the day on Instagram, writing, “The best day of my life. Becoming Mrs Carlstrom-Hope.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day possible. I love you dearly from the bottom of my heart.”

The celebrant told the wedding guests that the ceremony “wouldn’t have been possible two years ago.”

“It is very special to celebrating this day together in Melbourne, where Moana and Bella can stand before you proud of who they are and what they mean to each other,” the celebrant said.

“They’re ready to have their love and lives together celebrated and recognised and finally legalised.”

The couple told the Herald Sun they have a honeymoon in Mexico and the United States planned for next month.

Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom got engaged last year

The couple were engaged last October, with Isabella popping the question at the grave of Moana’s late father.

“I told her that if she ever wanted to marry me she had to ask my dad,” Moana said at the time.

“So she asked me to marry her at my Dad’s tombstone, so he was there when she asked me.

“It could never, ever get anymore perfect than this… I said yes.”

Moana said last September both of them want children and are also planning to become mums.

The AFL player competed in the inaugural AFLW season for Collingwood in 2017, and most recently played for North Melbourne earlier this year.

She also competed on Channel Ten’s Australian Survivor last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

