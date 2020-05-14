AFLW star Moana Hope and wife Isabella share baby news

Moana Hope and her wife Isabella Carlstrom are expecting their first child later this year.

The AFLW player and Australian Survivor star and her partner Isabella shared the news on Instagram with a framed snap of an ultrasound.

“We are going to be MUMS,” Moana wrote.

“I don’t yet have the words to fully explain how happy we are. It’s a dream come true for us and in November we get to meet our little person.”

Moana went on to thank the team at Monash IVF for “everything you have done to support us”.

“You have helped make this dream a reality,” she wrote.

“Holding this in for 13 weeks has been so bloody hard. My heart is exploding.”

Moana’s wife Isabella wrote on her Instagram she was “incredibly grateful” to share the news and is carrying the couple’s child.

“It’s been a beautiful journey and I can’t believe we’re finally at this point,” Carlstrom said.

Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom married last year

The couple’s happy news comes less than a year after the couple married last August.

Moana Hope revealed late last year they had a sperm donor and were trying for a baby through IVF.

The trailblazing footy player competed in the inaugural AFLW season for Collingwood in 2017, before moving to North Melbourne this year.

Last October, Moana announced she was withdrawing her AFLW draft nomination for family and mental health reasons.

“After plenty of deliberating and reflecting with my family, I’ve decided to withdraw from the AFLW draft and take a year off,” she said at the time.

“Since I was a little girl I’ve loved footy. Passion and love for the game has been what’s always fuelled me. But the last few seasons have taken a real toll on my mental health.

“It’s time to take a step back from the game for now and focus on my family.”

