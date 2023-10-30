AFLW power couple become mums for the first time

Adelaide AFLW captain Chelsea Randall and retired premiership player Marijana Rajcic have announced the birth of their first child.

Earlier this year, the South Australian footy power couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, the fiancées announced the happy news that their newborn son Tomi had arrived on Friday.

“Welcome to the world Tomi Randall,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Our beautiful boy. We are SO in love.”

The couple’s AFLW friends and colleagues flooded the post with messages of congratulations.

Chelsea Randall is captain of Adelaide Crows and has led the AFLW to three premiership wins.

Marijana Rajcic played pro soccer as captain of Adelaide United before switching codes to footy in 2018.

Marijana led the Crows to two AFLW premiership wins, before retiring in January this year.

At the time, she described her partner Chelsea “as the best thing to come out of my AFLW career” after playing 50 AFLW matches.

She still works as an assistant coach for the Adelaide Crows.

Chelsea Randall and Marijana Rajcic got engaged in March

Both women appeared together on reality TV show The Amazing Race in 2021.

They were on the show’s fifth season as best friends. But after the show, the women revealed they’d started dating just before filming began.

The couple’s relationship survived the pressure of the reality TV competition, and Chelsea and Marijana got engaged in March this year.

Marijana captioned an Instagram post “It’s a big YES! 🤍💍” with Chelsea commenting, “My everything #yesinfinitytimesover.”

A month later, the couple shared their baby news on Instagram.

Chelsea and Marijana took a picture of themselves in their backyard with their dogs, holding an ultrasound picture and a baby-sized Adelaide Crows jersey.

