AFLW champ Erin Phillips and her wife Tracy are mums again

Jordan Hirst
AFLW champion Erin Phillips and wife Tracey Gaham
Adelaide AFLW superstar Erin Phillips and wife Tracy have celebrated the birth of their fourth child.

The couple shared the lovely news on Instagram, with a photo of Erin beside Tracy as she held new bub Londyn in hospital.

“And then there were 4!” the athlete wrote on the post.

“Welcome to the world baby girl! Londyn Skye Phillips we love you more than you can imagine.

“Our family is complete!”

The couple hadn’t previously announced the pregnancy, and they have three other children, Drew, Brooklyn and Blake. Drew was born in 2019.

Erin’s teammates past and present congratulated the Port Adelaide AFLW player and her wife on the new arrival on Instagram.

Erin Phillips is AFLW’s most decorated player

Erin Phillips became a major Aussie sports star as part of the inaugural AFLW Adelaide Crows side in 2017.

She co-captained the side until 2021, and in 2022 switched to Port Adelaide.

The 38-year-old is the AFLW’s most decorated athlete, winning three premierships and two AFLW best and fairest titles.

Erin has also played professional basketballer in the WNBA and WNBL and is a world championship gold medallist for Australia’s national team the Opals.

