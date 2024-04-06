Sport

AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur

jeremy finlayson
Image: Port Adelaide Football Club Facebook

The AFL will investigate Port Adelaide player Jeremy Finlayson over a homophobic slur aimed at an Essendon player in a match at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The microphones worn by umpires on the field picked up the slur. However, Port Adelaide said Jeremy Finlayson reported himself over the incident.

“[A] contrite Finlayson made the club aware during the three-quarter time break.”

The player also apologised to the unnamed Essendon player after the final siren.

Port Adelaide said in a statement that Jeremy Finlayson would provide a statement on the incident today.

“Finlayson, who will be counselled by club leaders in the coming days, will provide a statement (on Sunday).

“The club will now wait for the AFL to complete its investigation.”

The AFL said it was taking the matter seriously.

“We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night’s match vs Essendon.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed.”

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

