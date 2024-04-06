AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur

The AFL will investigate Port Adelaide player Jeremy Finlayson over a homophobic slur aimed at an Essendon player in a match at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The microphones worn by umpires on the field picked up the slur. However, Port Adelaide said Jeremy Finlayson reported himself over the incident.

“[A] contrite Finlayson made the club aware during the three-quarter time break.”

The player also apologised to the unnamed Essendon player after the final siren.

Port Adelaide said in a statement that Jeremy Finlayson would provide a statement on the incident today.

“Finlayson, who will be counselled by club leaders in the coming days, will provide a statement (on Sunday).

“The club will now wait for the AFL to complete its investigation.”

The AFL said it was taking the matter seriously.

“We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night’s match vs Essendon.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed.”

