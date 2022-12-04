Afghani gay men whipped in soccer stadium

Thousands of people attended an eastern Afghanistan soccer stadium last week to witness the whipping of 12 people, including Afghani gay men. The victims also included 3 women convicted of ‘moral crimes’.

A Taliban official told the BBC, the ‘crimes’ included adultery, robbery, and gay sex. The gruesome spectacle took place in Logar region in eastern Afghanistan.

The Taliban also flogged another nineteen people in Takhar province the week before.

Taliban spokesman Omar Mansoor Mujahid said authorities released the three women following their punishment. However, an unknown number of male victims remained in jail. The victims received between 21 and 39 lashes each, 39 being the maximum allowable.

The floggings follow an edict from supreme Taliban leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, ordering judges to enforce punishments in line with the Taliban version of Islamic Sharia law. Under the previous Taliban regime that included public execution, amputation, and stoning.

When the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, the religious zealots promised a more moderate form of rule to their previous bloody reign. They also vowed not to repeat their previous brutal repression of women. It is doubtful anyone believed them. For good reason.

Women faced severe restrictions on their movement and activity from the moment the Taliban took control. Afghani gay men face particular danger under a regime that forbids same-sex sexual activity and threatens to punish gays by stoning to death or being crushed under wall.

Hamed Sabouri

In August, Taliban thugs kidnapped 22-year-old medical student Hamed Sabouri from a Kabul checkpoint in Kabul. His family and partner said he was tortured for three days before being shot in the back of the head. The regime then sent his family a video of the killing. His partner went into hiding and his family fled the country.

This is the Official Statement of Behesht Collective and all LGBTQIA+ Afghans. pic.twitter.com/gRxFXG0JDb — Behesht Collective 🏳️‍⚧️🌈⚧️ (@BeheshtLGBT) October 17, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.