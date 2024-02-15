TAS

Advocates seek election commitment for conversion therapy ban

Conversion therapy
Image: Karollyne Videira Hubert on Unsplash.

Equality Tasmania is seeking commitments from all parties and independents to ban conversion practices in light of the Tasmanian state election on March 23, 2024.

The state Liberal party originally committed to banning conversion therapy after recommendations from the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute. However, they failed to pass legislation by the end of 2023.

With the upcoming election (called a year earlier than anticipated), advocates are seeking commitment from both major parties.

“Conversion practices continue to cause deep harm to LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians two years after the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute called for them to be banned,” spokesperson Rodney Croome said.

“We will be seeking commitments from all parties and independents for an urgent and comprehensive ban on conversion practices that goes further than the weak and counterproductive bill put forward by Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, in December.”

Mr Croome said the group will also seek commitments to a range of other reforms and initiatives including:

  • a ban on medically unnecessary surgeries on children with variations of sex characteristics
  •  better hate crime protections for LGBTIQA+ people
  •  a dedicated LGBTIQA+ mental health service
  • community education on the issues facing trans and gender diverse people
  • Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ communities
  • funding for the State Government’s LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework

