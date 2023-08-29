Fan who Adele defended from security at her concert speaks out

The Adele superfan who went viral after the singer defended him from her own concert security has shared his own video footage of the incident and thanked the singer.

On Monday, multiple videos of Adele defending the unseen audience member from security at her Weekends With Adele residency in Vegas went viral.

During Water Under the Bridge, Adele stopped singing and called out security staff for repeatedly “bothering” the man.

“What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Could you leave him alone, please?” Adele asked.

“They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

She explained, “He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

People wondered exactly what was happening in the crowd. The fan later identified himself and shared his own video footage of the incident.

In a trippy panoramic video he posted to TikTok, the concertgoer is confronted by staff after he was standing in his seat excitedly singing along to Adele.

#weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷 ♬ original sound – juanp_lastra @juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele

You can get a much better look in the tweets below:

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency. 🎥: camilarossiii on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jjanUwCywr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Video of the excited fan Adele defended against security at a recent show of hers in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VZfxoPJup3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

The viral moment comes at a time of big online debates over concert etiquette. But after seeing the new Adele footage, many came to the fan’s defence.

Others were confused by the other concertgoers’ low energy at an Adele concert.

“Why do people come to concerts to sit and be boring!?!? I will never understand!! Sing your heart out king!” one wrote.

“This happened to me as well. The man who told me to sit down was escorted out,” another added.

Adele thanks fan for ‘living his best life’

The fan himself wrote on TikTok, “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me so that I could live your concert as it should be.

“You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I’d been planning to come to this concert for over a year. I finally had the opportunity to see [the] most beautiful glorious woman [on] this earth,” he wrote.

“I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE. [I] sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.

He added, “I did not expect everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her.

“But I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me. I just was in awe of the masterpiece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

On TikTok, Adele’s official account replied, “Thank you for coming and showing us all how to live our best lives.”

