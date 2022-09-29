Adelaide’s Feast Festival releases 25th anniversary program

This year, Adelaide’s Feast Festival is celebrating 25 years of arts, culture, and community.

Feast is Adelaide’s premier Queer Arts and Cultural Festival and this year will feature over 100 events throughout ‘Pridevember’- Feast’s month-long celebration of inclusivity and queerness.

“In its 25th year, Feast continues to welcome participation from all LGBTIQ+ artists and event organisers,” Feast General Manager Helen Sheldon said.

“Feast is renowned and respected nationally and internationally for its artistic excellence, originality, vision and ambition and this significant anniversary is an opportunity to reflect upon what has been achieved for the LGBTIQA+ community as well as what still needs to change.”

The program features a wide range of events, including drag, music, visual arts, and cabaret.

The festival program is fronted by the official 2023 Feast Festival Ambassadors: Calamity Tash, Izzy Hodgson Belinda McKeown, and Dr Gertrude Glossip.

Feast Festival Highlights

Opening Night Carnival | 5th of November

Presented by Feast Festival

Roll up for one night only!

Join us for an unforgettable night of queer entertainment celebrating the official start of the Feast Festival. Set in the beautiful Northern end of Victoria Square celebrate the night with a cavalcade of entertainment hosted by SA comedy great Lori Bell. Headlining the entertainment will be Eurovision sensation, Sheldon Riley. There will be a flamboyance of live entertainment and DJs helping to celebrate as our LGBTQIA+ rainbow brightens the sky throughout the month of Pridevember. All your beverage needs will be supplied by fabulous local brewers Little Bang Brew, Happenstance Gin, Auld Family Wines, and Mischief Brew. Our bars are run by SA locals, for SA locals with delicious drinks and frivolity!

Birthday Cake Bake Off | 27th of October and 27th of November

Presented by Feast Festival, Tafe SA and Woolworths

To honour Feast’s 25th birthday, Feast Festival is hosting its first bake-off ever presented with Tafe SA and Woolworths, Let Them Feast! to celebrate all things rainbow and pride. Whether you’re a veteran pâtissier or a baking enthusiast, register now to show off your eye-catching and delicious tasting cakes to the world! The preliminary round will be held at the Regency Park Campus with the final round held at our yearly Picnic in the Park event to celebrate the end of a successful festival season.

Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala | 12th of November

Presented by Feast Festival and the Adelaide Festival Centre

Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala invites you to celebrate Feast Festival’s 25th birthday with a show full of glamour, comedy, and cabaret. A cocktail of Adelaide’s brightest stars will deliver a queer smorgasbord of entertainment with a dash of sparkle. Frock up before you rock up and let’s get this party started!

Pride at Plant 4 | 13th of November

Presented by Feast Festival and Plant 4 Bowden

You’re invited to join Plant 4 to celebrate Feast Festival’s official 25th Birthday Party! Plant 4 will be transformed into a kid’s wonderland. Head down to Bowden Park for a family day out to enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, science workshops, puppy adoption, entertainment, markets, and of course Birthday Cake!

Proudly supported by the City of Charles Sturt

Elite Journeys in Sport | 18th of November

Presented by Feast Festival and Norwood Football Club

Hear the incredible journeys of some of Adelaide’s most elite athletes as they navigate the sporting world as a person within the LGBTQIA+ community. A once in a lifetime opportunity to ask these incredible athletes what it’s really like behind the scenes of sport. Join us for a 2-course dinner and drinks package, silent auctions and more. With a stellar lineup of sporting greats including Josh Cavallo, Jo Hill and Stella Lesiur.

Picnic in the Park | 27th of November

Presented by Feast Festival

Bring your friends, family, and don’t forget your dogs! Kick back and relax at Feast’s annual community picnic. Explore artisan market stalls, community information villages, the sports hub and more, while enjoying a variety of cuisines from local food vendors and wetting your whistle with a cool bevvy from our local SA brewers Little Bang Brew, Auld Family Wines, Happenstance Gin, and Mischief Brew.

For the full Feast Festival program and more information, visit feast.org.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.