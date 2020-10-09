Feast Festival comes out of COVID-19 with huge 2020 program

South Australia’s Feast Festival is the state’s first festival to launch a full lineup of live shows since COVID-19 restrictions began, with over 100 queer events in its 2020 program.

The LGBTIQ festival’s organisers say they and their lineup of artists and performers are “coming out of the COVID-19 coma” with the launch of its 24th annual festival’s program this week.

The program features a huge line-up of over 100 events to celebrate “Pridevember” from November 7-29 across Adelaide.

Feast CEO Helen Sheldon said South Australians can still celebrate Pride in a safe and enjoyable way.

“In this crazy year everything seems to change daily… whilst others are pivoting, we’re pirouetting our way through it all,” she said.

“So many people assumed Feast wouldn’t happen. But the LGBTIQ+ and ally communities rallied for the festival.

“Despite the pandemic, we have collectively created one of our biggest programs yet.”

Sheldon said artists and event producers are eager to return to work and are “adapting creatively” to the challenging times.

State government funding allowed artists free registration and venue hire after a tough year for their industry, she said.

Over 100 events at Adelaide’s 2020 Feast Festival

Dozens of queer events are also on the lineup, including films, music, theatre, live drag, comedy, literary events, seniors events and community discussions.

Instead of the regular opening party, this year’s Feast Festival will launch with the Quiz By Twilight event on November 7.

South Australian comedian Lori Bell will host. Social media star Christian Hull, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux and other special guests will also appear.

The quiz will be followed by some fabulous cabaret-style entertainment, headed by Feast Ambassador Indy Stanton.

The beloved Picnic in the Park will go ahead at Pinky Flat parklands on November 27, followed by two afterparties.

Unfortunately Adelaide’s annual Pride March won’t go ahead due to social distancing restrictions.

But the Feast team are set to announce a virtual event Pride Where You Are instead.

Feast Festival is on across Adelaide from November 7-29, with tickets on sale now. To explore the full program, visit the website here.

