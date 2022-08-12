Adelaide to host national LGBTQIA+ conference in 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Australia’s National LGBTQIA+ Conference, Better Together.

To be held in Adelaide in February 2023, Better Together will explore current issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia.

Organised by the Equality Project, founder and chief executive Jason Tuazon-McCheyne said the conference aimed to include a diverse range of voices and lived experiences.

“It’s an intersectional, community-determined conference,” he said.

“It’s a literal smorgasbord of diverse voices.”

With 72 speakers and workshops, conference attendees will be able to hear from LGBTQIA+ people from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Tuazon-McCheyne said in addition to hearing from diverse speakers and LGBTQIA+ leaders, the conference will also be a celebration of community.

“There’s music, there’s entertainment, it’s about community,” he said.

“We haven’t announced the opening ceremony yet, but there’s something special happening with that as well.”

LGBTQIA+ Leadership Summit priorities diversity

In addition to the conference, leaders from Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ community will also be able to attend a three-day leadership conference.

The LGBTQIA+ Leaders Summit will bring together LGBTQIA+ decision-makers to have meaningful conversations about the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

This event is for people currently in a leadership role within an LGBTIQA+ organisation.

However, tickets are limited to just 50 people to ensure every voice is heard.

Attendance at this summit will prioritise ensuring a diversity of voices in the room, across organisations, sexualities, genders, backgrounds and abilities.

“We want to make sure there are as many diversities in the room; gender identity, sexuality, geography, age, cultural background,” Tuazon-McCheyne said.

“And then we’re gonna do a workshop for the whole day, using human centered design.

“Attendees will be exploring the question, ‘what kind of world do you want to we want to create, and how do we get there’?

The Better Together Conference is being held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on February 17-18, 2023.

Registrations for the LGBQTIA+ Leaders Summit are now open.

For more information, visit the equality project.

