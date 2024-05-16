Adelaide queer venue ‘My Lover Cindi’ set to close its doors

Accessible LGBTQIA+ nightclub and venue My Lover Cindi has announced it will be closing its doors from June 1.

As a safe and accessible venue, the loss of My Lover Cindi will be keenly felt by Adelaide’s queer community.

Owners Rachel Hosking and Kate Toone shared news of the venue’s impending closure on social media.

“We are filled with mixed emotions as we let you know that My Lover Cindi is closing its doors; heartbreak at the thought of not seeing your faces every weekend, concern at the hole this leaves in accessible queer options left on Kaurna Land,” they wrote.

“Hope that one of you will pick up the baton and begin a new journey inspired by ours, elation thinking about the times we have shared and the meaning we have made of this life, frustration at the crushing demands of this capitalist hellscape, and pride at the resilience, the joy and the solidarity that the Cindi’s community has showed over the last three years.

“We know that you will have mixed feelings too, you’ll likely have questions about how this has happened. The simple answer is that maintaining the exorbitant costs of a night-time venue has been near impossible for the whole three years and finally at this point we can no longer continue.

“We (and you all) have done everything possible to keep this place running but we are joining an ever-growing list of venues that just cannot function with the ‘post’-covid cost of living crisis.”

My Lover Cindi to host ‘Funeral Farewell Festival’ celebration

Ensuring they farewell their community in style, My Lover Cindi will be wrapping up with a ‘Funeral Farewell Festival’.

“Cindi’s was always more than a space, it has been what it has been because of the community (you!),” Toone and Hosking wrote.

“We’ve crammed in something for absolutely everyone, so pick an event, grab ya mates and ya dates and and come give Cindi’s a send off that’ll go down in queer history.

“We love you all so very very much (more than you will ever know) and our lives will be forever changed by every interaction you’ve shared with us over this bar.”

Cindi’s Alt Funeral

When: Friday May 31, 7PM to 2AM

Theme: 90s grunge and 2000s pop punk

Feat. Church Moms, DJ Catey Rose and performances by Saskia, Ariel Drop and Kalopsia (FKA Say Gah). The evening will be hosted by emo fever dream Claire Parsons, with Infinite Worlds doing flash Tatts!

Cindi’s Funeral Celebration

When: Saturday June 1, 2pm to 2am across three events

1. 2pm-5pm DROP IN: Drop in, daytime markets and live music by Steph Daughtry and Erin & Lucinda

2. 5pm- 7pm SENSORY HOURS: Sensory Hours hosted by Diana Divine feat low music, neutral lights and a performance and capped ticketing (50 persons)

3. 7pm-2am LAST DANCE: A jam-packed night of queer celebration featuring performances from Loveit Murray, Dorian Courtisan, Miss Thermodynamics, Ariel Drop, UV Lite, Diana Divine, hosted by our king of camp, ANNIE from The Finest Filth. DJ Cookie and Nelya DJ on the decks to give the dance floor a final send-off that’ll be remembered forever.

Theme: FUNERAL … but make it FIRE. Lace and corsets, stockings and veils, knee-highs and mini skirts, bodices and blazers…

For more information and for tickets, visit Humanitix.

