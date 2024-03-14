Adelaide queer venue ‘My Love Cindi’ fights for survival

My Lover Cindi, one of Adelaide’s most popular queer venues is facing an uncertain future amidst the current cost of living crisis.

My Lover Cindi recently made the move from its original location on Flinders Street to a larger space on Pirie Street, however the rising costs of living has put the venue at risk of closure.

In a post on their Instagram, founders Kate Toone and Rachel Hosking reached out to their community for support as they navigate an uncertain future.

“We are taking a moment to be vulnerable and let you know that we are facing some extreme venue challenges,” they wrote.

“A huge spike in operational costs along with the cost of living crisis means that the future of Cindi’s is uncertain.

“Over the last few months, more than seven well established CBD venues have closed, and we are close to sharing their fate.

“What we envisioned for Cindi’s was to build a community that was accessible, safe, and a place where people could find each other and themselves in queer joy. We think we have achieved this because of you (the best patrons a club could ask for), our incredible staff and the many breathtaking artists we’ve had the privilege of working with over the years.

“Cindi’s has been home to hundreds of productions across burlesque, drag, trivias, live music, community panels, art workshops and parties. The immense gratitude we have for people trusting us with their artistic endeavors is beyond words.

“Cindi’s has been the backdrop to people’s coming out, coming in, finding themselves, finding love and finding community. Thank you. It is this magic that has kept us going so far.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Lover Cindi (@mylovercindi.adl)

My Lover Cindi champions inclusivity and accesibility

The launch of My Lover Cindi was inspired by Kate and Rachel’s desire to create a place for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The inspiration behind the venue was to address the lack of wheelchair-accessible venues for queer people,” Rachel told QNews.

“We wanted to open a space that would be really inclusive, with more of a focus on accessibility than we’d seen.

“In Adelaide, our communities are so diverse and there are so many different types and ways of being queer. So we just wanted to provide another venue to give people choice.”

To help keep the doors open, Hosking and Toone have encouraged patrons to come along to My Lover Cindi to enjoy a night on the town or attend one of their events.

Alternatively, you can pay it forward by buying a ‘Beers for Queers’- a $10 donation that goes on to a community tab redeemable at the bar for folks who are strapped for cash.

