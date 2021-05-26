Adelaide Cabaret Festival: Alan Cumming is not acting his age

Not only is Alan Cumming not acting his age, but he’s also returning to the Adelaide Cabaret Festival this June as Artistic Director. The Tony Award-winning Hollywood actor and cabaret king promises to turn the spotlight on Australia’s best, brightest, and boldest performers.

The festival features more than 180 artists in 105 performances over 12 glittering days and nights. The program includes 10 world premieres, 4 Australian premieres, in addition to 10 Adelaide exclusives.

Alan Cumming said the Adelaide Cabaret festival contains something for everyone.

“Dear Adelaide and Australia — I am so excited to finally share this festival line-up with you all.

“As ever, I have gone with my gut – a quality I think we Scots and Australians share. This festival is a temple to my love and nostalgia for Australia – the people, the spirit, the adventure, the fusion of high and low that I have learned and stolen from and hold dear in my heart. I hope you Australians enjoy this Scot’s cabaret love letter to you.”

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

In addition to directing the festival, Alan Cumming will bring his own talent to the season of provocative and thrilling performances. As an actor, he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, and the Pope among others. In Adelaide, he brings the full range of his talent to the world premiere of his new cabaret show. Tickets to the scheduled performance of Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age sold out earlier. But don’t despair. The festival immediately added a matinee performance.

Festival-goers will enjoy another opportunity to experience Alan Cumming at his famous bar Club Cumming each weekend of the festival. A raucous Mr Cumming plays host as DJ in the late-night hub. He promises The Famous Spiegeltent will overflow with hedonistic delights, live performances, and of course, his infamous DJ sets.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said Alan Cumming brought the full force of his creative expertise to the beloved festival.

“As a result, Adelaide Cabaret Festival is proud to contribute to Adelaide’s position as Australia’s premier festival city and to South Australia’s reputation for leadership in the performing arts.”

Reviews

“In the underpopulated arena of male cabaret singers, Mr. Cumming may be the only one with the talent and drive to change its direction.”

The New York Times

“So hilarious, flirty and gorgeously filthy that it’s hard to decide if you want him as a new best friend or a lover.”

Sydney Morning Herald

More highlights of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival

POOF! Secrets of a Magician

James Galea reveals all in this hilarious, adults-only confessional; posing questions-in-song such as ‘Are All Magicians Gay?’ and also ‘All Psychics Are C**ts’. Spilling the tea on a life spent in the world of magic; from trickery gone wrong, to losing touch with the magic in your own life, Galea spearheads a new brand of modern magic show with infectious energy, a grand piano, and awe-inspiring sleight of hand.

Draw back the magician’s curtain in this outrageous cabaret of wizardry, music and comedy.

Deadly Hearts

A special concert celebrating Australian Indigenous music. Catch Australia’s next generation of First Nations artists including Dan Sultan, Tia Gostelow, Kee’ahn and Aodhan.

Young Talent Time 50th Anniversary Reunion Special

A world premiere with Johnny Young himself hosting the show. This year marks the 50th birthday of the hit TV show that made household names out of dozens of young artists. Alumni including Beven Addinsall, Karen Knowles, Jane Scali, Philip Gould, Steven Zammit, Joey Dee and Greg Poynton relive the magic of YTT for one night only.

Tom Minchin – BACK

“Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs” — a setlist of material from all corners of Minchin’s eclectic – and often iconoclastic – repertoire.

L’Hôtel: A tryst into temptation

Enter a lobby brimming with bohemian verve, an immersive theatrical world of French intrigue. Savour the champagne, graze on a French cheese board and then meet the cast of characters who call L’Hôtel home – a crème de la crème of performers from the world of cabaret, burlesque, and circus.

Check out the full line-up of the biggest cabaret festival in the world and Book your Tickets for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival today.

