Adelaide art exhibition celebrates queer, ability diverse artists

Part of the 2022 SALA Festival, Full Spectrum Queerness is celebrating Adelaide’s queer and ability diverse artists.

The South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival is Australia’s largest celebration of visual arts. It runs for the whole month of August, throughout 800 venues across the state.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of SALA, with the festival continuing to help emerging, mid-career, and established artists reach new audiences.

The inaugural Full Spectrum Queerness exhibition is being held at Colourfull Abilities- an organisation that fosters social connection for people living with a disability and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

‘A celebration of resilience and the power of art’

Curator Ben-Hur Winter said he had been impressed by the high standard of work submitted to the exhibition.

“We’ve had some really great entries in the fine art genre, really just an amazing expression of the artist themselves through the art,” he said.

The exhibition is set to showcase the work of 16 local artists, across a range of mediums, including visual art, textiles and mixed media.

Ben-Hur said that in essence, the exhibition was a celebration of queerness, art and the power of artistic expression.

“A lot of these artists have created something deeply personal,” he said.

“It’s about that intrinsic passion and love for art.

“I think the exhibition is really a celebration of resilience and the power of art.”

With the exhibition now open to the public, Ben-Hur said he hoped Full Spectrum Queerness would become an annual event.

“It’s generated a lot of interest in the community,” he said

“So it’s promising, we hope it’s going to happen every year.”

Exhibition dates: 5-12 August

Where: Colourfull Abilities Blank_Space Collective

For additional information, visit the SALA Website.

