Adam Rippon claps back at Lance Armstrong for transphobia

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is letting loose on FOX’s new series Stars on Mars — and his castmates aren’t happy about it.

The series brings together a group of notable celebrities including pop star Tinashe, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, openly gay ice skating Olympian Adam Rippon, and of course, disgraced former Tour de France record holder Lance Armstrong.

A new clip from an upcoming epusode of the series shows Armstrong sharing is unsolicited opinions on trans athletes in sports to his visibly uncomfortable castmates.

“Listen, this is real simple: You want to transition, let’s do it. You have your own category,’” he explains, referencing another discussion he had on a podcast.

“‘We’re gonna have a whole new division. We’ll celebrate you just like we celebrate everybody else. Let’s go.’ What’s unfair about that?”

Castmates were quick to pull Armstrong back in line, with Tinashe responding, “To me, I think we just have to care about if you otherize people. It’s not good for their mental health.”

She then went on to point out that Armstrong’s ideas act as a means to exclude trans people from the spaces that non-trans people exist in.

‘Greatest cheater in American History’ says Adam Rippon

While remaining uncomfortably silent in the moment, Adam Rippon has since spoken to Daily Beast’s Obsessed about the awkward moment:

“It was just so inappropriate,” Adam said. “Nobody wanted to have this conversation.

“Especially on this cute little reality show where we all had to live together for weeks on end.”

Adam then also went on to detail that the following day saw Armstrong broaching the topic once again, telling the room that “problem with America is that nobody wants to have these uncomfortable conversations.”

Armstrong then allegedly spoke directly to Adam, asking him why he wouldn’t engage in the conversation.

“I’m not afraid of having difficult conversations,” Adam Rippon says. “But if we’re going to fully open that particular conversation, I want trans athletes [present], I want people who are doing research into this [to be there], and people who are real proponents of seeing women’s sports succeed.

“I don’t need to hear what the greatest cheater in American history has to say about what he thinks is an unfair advantage.”

‘Not a right-wing lunatic’ says Armstrong

The clip also sees Armstrong defending himself against Tinashe’s comments, saying, “Actually, no, we’re not excluding anybody.

“And, by the way, I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I’m not. I’m the most liberal person…”

Despite this, Armstrong has since took to Twitter to double down on his position, promoting his new series featuring right-wing lunatic Caitlyn Jenner.

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?” The caption reads, “Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.”

Eyeroll.

