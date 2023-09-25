Adam Noviello releases Fumbling ahead of Big Gay Day

New pop sensation Adam Noviello has released new single Fumbling ahead of their appearance at Big Gay Day.

The Melbourne/Naarm-based performer wrote the song as an empowering club anthem after a recent troubling experience.

“The lyrics for Fumbling had been a note in my phone for a few weeks, having come about when I experienced an unfortunate and rather hectic bout of anxiety on a recent night out. What better to way to combat dance floor anxiety than to write a dance floor banger, right?” they said.

Adam has been described as “the long lost love child of Troye Sivan and Lady Gaga” and that’s evident in the stunning visuals of the music video.

The video was directed by Sean Higgins of Shotography and features dream-like visuals with high fashion, special effects and a healthy dose of campery.

The single has already received critical acclaim with Dave Ruby Howe from triple j Unearthed saying:

“This one really comes to life as the production accelerates-the beats, chops and vocals from Adam whirring like a colourful pop blur.”

Fumbling follows the release of Adam’s debut EP Tears, Drugs and Voicemails in 2022. Their most recent single I’ve Done This Before reached the iTunes Pop Chart Top 20.

Previous hit Satan’s Filing My Nails saw Adam appear in Vogue Australia. While their debut single Heretic reached No.1 on the Australian iTunes Dance Chart.

Big Gay Day

The release of Adam’s latest single Fumbling coincides with their upcoming performance at Brisbane’s Big Gay Day.

Adam shared with QNews their enthusiasm for performing at the iconic event.

“I am so excited to be coming to Brisbane for Big Gay Day 2023! This show is the second stop on ‘The Fumbling Tour’, and fans can expect my usual high energy on stage campery, where I’ll be playing all my hits so far, plus my brand new single Fumbling, with Dan Azzo joining me on the decks. I’m so keen!”

They will join Peter Andre, Rogue Traders, Isis Avis Loren and other talented artists for an epic lineup at the Wickham Hotel.

Adam will also be touring Sydney and Melbourne in October which you can get details of here.

You can see Adam perform Big Gay Day at The Wickham Hotel on Sunday 1 October. Details at: biggayday.com.au

