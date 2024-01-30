Adam Lambert headlining Mardi Gras Party 2024

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have announced Adam Lambert will lead their 2024 Party lineup on the Hordern Pavilion stage in March.

Adam will be supported by US headliner Ultra Naté (Free) on the Hordern stage as well as Finally singer CeCe Peniston and Aussie star Keiynan Lonsdale in The Forecourt.

The 10-hour, 10,000-capacity Party spans six venues with over 50 artists following the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, March 2.

Hordern will also host ONYX, Brett Austin, Patrick Mason (GER), DJ Monki (UK), and Mark Alsop. The Forecourt will host Miss Katalyna, Shigeki and Bobby Blanco, as well as SGT Slick and Ebstar, Mardi Gras announced.

The Forecourt will be for vocal house, pop, and nu-disco lovers. Liberty Hall will offer techno, tech-House, world Music and electronica. Watson’s will play classic divas, disco and retro hits, while The Big Top will play 90s and 00s club classics.

Mary’s EQ and The Entertainment Quarter will offer partygoers food trucks, bars and chill zones.

Mardi Gras 2024 lineup announcements

The Mardi Gras Party lineup announcement comes after US electropop star Slayyyter was confirmed as a headliner of the official Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party earlier in the festival.

Mardi Gras added a “final performer” will also drop on Feburary 14, a week before the February 23 party.

Sydney singer-songwriter MAY-A will headline UltraViolet on Saturday, February 17. She’ll join a lineup of DJs as the LGBTQIA+ women’s party makes a Mardi Gras debut.

Also, Brisbane alt-pop band Cub Sport are headlining Mardi Gras’ closing Laneway party on March 3.

Laneway is the day after the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street and surrounds on Saturday night, March 2.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ program for 2024 comprises over 100 events across the city from February 16 until March 3.

Tickets to all the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 events are on sale now.

