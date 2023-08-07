Adam Lambert blasts ‘miserable’ trolls targeting boyfriend Oliver

Adam Lambert has expertly taken down trolls who hurled homophobic abuse at his boyfriend Oliver over photos of the pair together on a night out.

The US singer-songwriter went out with his partner, Oliver Gliese, in the Los Angeles gaybourhood West Hollywood.

“Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WEHO — so retro. Haha,” Adam began in an Instagram Story.

“Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people [right now].

“Oli identifies as a he. He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices. He is beautiful and brave, and daring.

“He’s a leader, not a follower. One of the many things I love about him!”

The Queen frontman continued, “We are very happy together, and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f__k. Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance.

“We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal [with] your issues.”

Oliver Gliese says comments sections are ‘disgusting’

Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese went public with their relationship in 2020.

This week, Oliver also shared his man’s passionate Instagram Story and also said online vitriol can have devastating impacts on people.

“Let’s just highlight how disgusting people are in comments sections,” he said.

“And then we can all ask ourselves why people in the spotlight end their life too soon, are on antidepressants, have low self-esteem, dieting etc. Kindness never killed anyone!”

He added, “Also, I’m not dressing like a girl, nor do I identify as a girl. I identify as a man, I just happen to have great legs I wanna show and love makeup!

“I’m also a man who can’t fit a lot of menswear because I’m too small, AND menswear are sooooo boring often.”

Oliver also added, “Thank you for people who see and respect me as me. Thank you for respecting me and my partner. Thank you for sharing love and not hate online.”

