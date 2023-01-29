Adam DiMarco from White Lotus as ditzy shitfaced twink

Entertainment

Breakout White Lotus star Adam DiMarco played a ditzy, shitfaced twink in the 2014 teen sex comedy Bait and Switch.

Bait and Switch follows two friends who break up with their high school girlfriends and embark on a quest for sex. They make a pact to lose their virginity before their prom. However, one then comes out to the other as gay. Nicholas Braun, the clueless (but perhaps very canny) Ben from Succession plays Michael, the straight guy.

Wanting to support his gay friend Matty, Michael goes with him to gay bars. In one of those bars, they encounter the Adam DiMarco character. Adam plays a shitfaced twink, ditzy as f_ck, and high on ecstasy.

Michael acts as a wingman for his gay mate. Spying a slutty twink, Michael ushers Matty across the room to meet him.

“This is Matty. I’m Michael. He’s gay. I’m not.”

“I’m Jarod and I’m very gay,” replies the Adam DiMarco character.

However, Jarod proves a little OTT for Michael and Matty and they attempt to flee.

Adam DiMarco

Canadian actor Adam DiMarco began his career in Disney productions about a decade ago. After some recurring TV roles, he became the breakout star of White Lotis season two playing the lovable but clueless Albie.

