Bella Thorne is pansexual and ‘likes who she likes’

When it comes to dating, actress Bella Thorne has explained she’s pansexual and doesn’t define love based on gender, sexual identity or sexuality.

In an interview with US program Good Morning America Thorne explained that pansexuality means “you like what you like.”

“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that,” she said.

“Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.

“You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that.

“It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

Bella Thorne recently split with boyfriend Mod Sun, who she was dating at the same time as female YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

The actress is now dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

‘It’s not a gay or straight box’

In 2016, Bella told her Twitter followers she was bisexual and in January explained to Gay Times, “It seems like no one understands it at all.”

“In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between,” she said.

“If you f–k a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid.

“It’s not a gay or straight box.

“It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad.

“People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus opened up about her own pansexuality in an interview with Elle.

Miley explained she is “still sexually attracted to women” in her “complex and modern” marriage to Aussie Liam Hemsworth.

