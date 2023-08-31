Actors Centre Australia looks for its next cohort of stars

It’s helped some of Australia’s most recognisable faces hone their craft and now, Actors Centre Australia (ACA) is searching for its next wave of emerging talent to nurture and guide.

Applications are now open for ACA’s renowned Bachelor of Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) degree program. This full-time, three-year course is designed to provide students with an immersive education in both theatre and film acting. With tutelage from accomplished industry professionals, students are prepared for successful post-graduation careers in the entertainment industry.

“Training at ACA is an exhilarating journey that will unlock your inner talent and ignite your passion for the performing arts,” Actors Centre Australia Head of Acting Adam Cook said.

“The thrill of stepping onto the stage or in front of the camera to showcase your abilities is an opportunity not only to display your acting potential but also to embark on a transformative experience, an invitation to embrace your creativity as well as a gateway to self-discovery.”

For current student Eliza Wachholz, the decision to study at ACA has been life-changing.

“Studying at ACA has been an experience like nothing else in my life,” she said.

“It’s been a time of change and massive development, both personally and in my acting. Choosing this degree was and continues to be one of the most wonderful decisions I’ve made, and I’m so grateful to be on this journey.”

Who is Actors Centre Australia looking for?

Applying for any degree can be a daunting experience, so what is the ACA really looking for in its next cohort of students?

ACA encourages applicants with the following qualities to apply:

A deep passion and belief in the power of performance

A commitment to contemporary and classic methodologies of training

A belief in a rigorous, respectful environment

A dedication to embracing the highest professional demands.

An instinctive curiosity and passion about their artistic calling

A keen focus on the industry and on creating a career of which they would be proud.

The Application Process

Prospective students are invited to audition for the program offering candidates to showcase their acting skills and passion through two monologues- a Shakespeare piece and a contemporary piece.

Applicants who successfully make it through the first auditions will be invited to a call-back round before final offers are given.

For applicants who live outside Sydney, online auditions are available.

Hugh Jackman reflects on his ACA journey

Australia’s very own Hugh Jackman began his foray into the arts at ACA, and has since become an ACA Patron- inspiring the next generation of actors.

“ACA is celebrating over three decades of incredible service,” Jackman said.

“My own acting journey began there, and I will be forever grateful.

“I am proud to be Patron of such an outstanding organisation which has consistently delivered artistic education fuelled by integrity and excellence.”

Prospective students are invited to submit their applications online at actorscentreaustralia.com.au/courses/bachelor-of-performing-arts.

The application deadline is October 15, 2023.