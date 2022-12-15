Actor Zoe Terakes shares news of gender-affirming surgery

In a post to Instagram, Zoe Terakes shared the news of their gender-affirming surgery with a touching message.

Sharing an Instagram reel, Terakes is shown touching their chest with the caption “I look like me now”.

Terakes, who identifies as non-binary and trans masc, is best known for their roles in Wentworth and Nine Perfect Strangers.

They have been outspoken about the need for greater non-binary and genderqueer representation in the media.

Last year, they opened up about having to decide which award category to enter at the AACTA Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zoe terakes (@zoeterakes)

Zoe Terakes speaks up about inclusivity in awards

At the time, Zoe Terakes was up for consideration for Best Lead Actor in a Feature Film for the queer romantic comedy Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt).

“I’m not a woman, but I also don’t feel entirely like a man,” they said.

“I’m a boy human. A human boy. And so, until there is an awards system that accommodates for genderqueer/trans folks, we’re going to have to make the system work for us.

“I’m an actor, not an actress. I definitely feel more aligned with ‘male’ identifiers.

“And I don’t want to be nominated for the gender of the character I’m playing. Yes, ‘Abbie’ in the film is female.

“But Eddie Redmayne wasn’t nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars when he did The Danish Girl.

“So, it’s all a bit confusing and feels a bit, to quote Missy Higgins, ‘triangle trying to squeeze through a circle’.

“But until we de-gender awards ceremonies altogether, I’ll be up for nomination in the category that most aligns with my gender; best male actor.”