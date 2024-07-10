Actor Michael Heslin dies suddenly at age 30

Michael Heslin, best known for his role in Special Opps: Lioness has died aged 30.

His husband Scotty Dynamo (born Nicolas Wilson) made the announcement on Instagram, telling fans that Heslin had passed away suddenly on July 2.

The actor’s cause of death was an unexpected cardiac event.

“My husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital,” Scotty wrote.

“Michael Heslin was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.

“Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer [and] was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice.

“He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. [Micheal] moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves.

No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner.

“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.”

Couple were in “early stages” of starting a family

Tragically, Scotty added that the couple had been in the “early stages of starting a family” before Michael’s hospitalisation.

“You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more,” he wrote.

“You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are.”

He went on to tell fans that Michael had been an organ donor and had given “the gift of life” to four families in his passing.

