Actor Jonathan Bailey got sweaty, raised thousands

Actor Jonathan Bailey shared photos of his guns out at a London marathon after he raised thousands for a queer youth charity.

This month, the out actor announced he was one of around 20,000 runners in the 21 km (!) Hackney half-marathon.

Jonathan encouraged his followers to support him by donating to a UK-based LGBTQIA+ youth charity.

That charity, Just Like Us, is “leading the fight to make them feel understood, accepted and celebrated. A fight we shouldn’t need to have,” he explained.

“But until we win it, and for the sake of my knees, please throw your love their way, donate to them and sponsor me on my gallop!”

The actor raised over £31,000 ($AU60,000). And on the day, Team Bailey was there on the sidelines as Jonathan joined the thousands taking part in the race, one of London’s biggest marathons.

As well as Instagram Stories, they came through with photos of Jonathan Bailey sweaty and exhausted but still distractingly gorgeous after completing the race.

Jonathan Bailey joins Heartstopper

The British actor, who got awards for his work in the brilliant gay drama Fellow Travelers, has a role in the next season of Netflix’s Heartstopper later this year.

Jonathan Bailey will make a short appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous academic and celebrity crush of Joe Locke’s Charlie.

Photos of the actor in character leaked online early. Jonathan more recently shared that he asked for a role on the show.

“Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people. I wish I had that growing up,” Jonathan said at the Met Gala.

“It’s not just for our community. It’s for every person who is a member of a family who has a member of the LGBT+ community. It helps all of us.”

Jonathan said he had a mutual friend who got him in touch with one of Heartstopper’s executive producers.

“I just said, ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story.’”

