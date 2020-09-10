Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is facing a new lawsuit for sexual assault and battery by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both accusers were aged 14 in the 1980s.

The New York lawsuit refers to the same allegations Rapp first made to Buzzfeed in October 2017.

Advertisements

After Rapp’s interview, the disgraced Spacey was sacked from several projects and his career collapsed.

Rapp alleges in the lawsuit Spacey “engaged in an unwanted sexual advance” with him when he was 14, during a party at Spacey’s home in 1986.

He said Spacey grabbed his buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body. Afterwards, Rapp fled to a bathroom.

Responding in 2017, Spacey said in a widely-criticised statement he didn’t remember the encounter.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he said.

The second person, identified only as “C.D.”, alleged he and Spacey “engaged in sexual acts” on several occasions in the early 1980s when the plaintiff was around 14, Variety reported.

According to the lawsuit, Spacey engaged in the abuse with his underage acting student on multiple occasions.

In their final encounter, Spacey allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old despite him resisting and saying “no”.

Spacey kept pursuing the boy until he “was able to free himself … and fled the defendant’s apartment,” the lawsuit alleges.

Kevin Spacey has faced allegations from dozens

Both Anthony Rapp and the second accuser are seeking unspecified amount from Spacey for emotional damages.

The two men’s lawyers described Spacey’s alleged behaviour as “egregious” and “beyond the pale”.

“This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you’re not above the law,” lawyer Peter Saghir said.

Advertisements

“Our clients are looking forward to their day in court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

Rapp and the second plaintiff filed the lawsuit under New York’s 2019 Child Victims Act. The new law gives people more time to sue over historical sexual abuse.

Since 2017, dozens of men have accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Spacey previously faced sexual misconduct lawsuits in Massachussetts and Los Angeles. He pleaded not guilty and no court has yet found him liable.

The Massachussetts case was dropped after the accuser declined to testify in pre-trial proceedings.

In Los Angeles, Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist. However after the accuser died, the case was dismissed.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.