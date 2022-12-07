Celebrities

Actor Anthony Rapp and his partner Ken welcome first child

Jordan Hirst
Anthony Rapp and his partner Ken Ithiphol
Image: Instagram

Gay Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp and his partner Ken Ithiphol have celebrated the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The 51-year-old Star Trek: Discovery and Rent actor and his partner announced the happy news on social media.

The couple shared that son Rai arrived on December 2 with the help of an “incredibly generous” surrogate mum. The pair shared the first photo of themselves with the newborn.

“Ken & I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!” Rapp wrote.

“Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we’re eternally grateful.

He clarified that Rai “is pronounced like ‘rye’ or ‘chai'” and added, “We love him very much.”

“There have been far too many messages from folks offering congratulations & loving kindness in the wake of yesterday’s announcement for me to be able to respond to everyone. But thank you!!! It’s already been an incredible journey, & it’s only the very beginning,” Rapp added.

Anthony Rapp and partner Ken proposed to each other twice

Anthony Rapp is known for roles on Broadway and on sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery. He also originated the role of Mark Cohen in the first productions of iconic musical Rent.

The two men started dating in 2016, after Ithipol saw Rapp perform on a Los Angeles stage.

In 2019, Rapp proposed to his partner, before Ithipol proposed to Rapp again, sharing the stunning photo to social media.

“So this happened. Yes, we are already engaged, but I had proposed to Ken,” Rapp wrote at the time.

“This time, in the most incredible setting imaginable — Boynton Canyon in Sedona — he proposed to me. I was blown away and of course I said yes. I feel so lucky.”

The gay couple haven’t shared if they’ve tied the knot just yet.

Anthony Rapp recently thanked his partner for his support as a “sounding board” after going public with sexual assault allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, which Spacey denied.

In October, a court found Rapp failed to prove the allegations and a judge dismissed the case.

