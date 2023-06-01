Activists to host virtual drag queen storytime events for Pride Month

An anonymous group of LGBTQIA+ activists is responding to alt-right protestors by hosting virtual drag queen storytime events throughout Pride Month.

Councils across Victoria have recently cancelled drag queen storytime and LGBTQ+ events after threats from far-right groups.

In the past few months, 15 drag storytime events have been cancelled.

Last month, the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) held an emergency meeting to discuss safety concerns with mayors from across the state.

Victoria Police as well as an expert in extremism spoke to the mayors.

“With the well-publicised rise in disruptive and unpredictable behaviour at council meetings, this session will provide councils with the most up-to-date information,” MAV president David Clark said at the time.

As a peaceful counterprotest, the Drag Storytime website will be holding virtual drag storytime events.

The virtual storytimes will be accessible from anywhere in Australia.

Importantly, the campaign will also aim to dispel misinformation.

The group is currently fundraising to help the project get off the ground, for more information visit dragstorytime.online.

