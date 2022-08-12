Act on these warning signs of poor mental health

Mental health is similar to physical health in some ways. When you are mentally healthy you feel an overall sense of well-being. That enables you to enjoy a full and satisfying life and reach your potential as a person. But poor mental health can get in the way of enjoying relationships and work. It makes life hard to enjoy. You feel stressed and down.

Paul Martin is the Senior Psychologist at the Centre for Human Potential.

What are the warning signs of poor mental health?

If you answer yes to one or more of the following, you might have a mental health issue.

Find it hard to get out of bed?

Feel stressed to the point that you have a short fuse?

Withdrawn from friends and family?

Lost interest in the things you used to like doing?

Feel shaky in certain situations or thinking about particular things?

Find yourself unfulfilled in a relationship, or estranged from an emotionally available partner?

Are you subject to some form of abuse?

Do you sometimes think about self-harming?

Have you lost your energy or spark and ‘just go through the motions’ day after day?

Are alcohol or drugs causing problems in your relationships, health, social or family life?

Does an obsession with sex disrupt other important aspects of your life?

What to do about signs of poor mental health

Anyone can suffer poor mental health. There are many causes. But the longer you ignore mental health issues, the worse they can become. Like physical health, early intervention reaps dividends. Your mental health can slowly spiral downward and eventually change your brain chemistry. That sometimes leads to a requirement for medication.

Your GP is a great place to start. Ask for a referral to a psychologist or qualified counsellor with an LGBTIQA+ focus. People in our communities often suffer the residual effects of emotional abuse during childhood: teasing, bullying and the pressure of societal expectation to conform to a mythical ‘norm’.

Options

Counsellors guide you to an awareness of your issues, where they come from and what can be done to make positive changes.

Psychologists diagnose the underlying causes of your mental health problems and assist you to address those issues and improve your mental health.

Psychiatrists are medically trained doctors who can prescribe medications to help with mental health issues.

One more thing – Physical Health

There is a strong connection between physical and mental health. Not getting enough nutrients from your diet, or sufficient sleep can contribute to depression.

Exercise is nature’s anti-depressant. Feeling down? Do some exercise – even something light like going for a walk, gardening or attacking the housework. Stop and smell the roses — simple pleasures can and do help.

