Politics

ACT leader pledges ban on non-consensual intersex surgeries

Jordan Hirst
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and a stock photo of an intersex human rights conference
Image: ACT Government (front), Sparrow/Wikimedia Commons

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced his government will soon introduce a draft bill to protect intersex people in an Australian first.

Intersex people – the “I” in LGBTQIA+ – are born with innate sex characteristics that don’t fit medical norms for female nor male bodies.

As infants, many undergo unnecessary and irreversible so-called “normalising” medical procedures when they’re too young to consent to them.

While some of the procedures and treatments are medically necessary, many are not. Intersex people have experienced lifelong complications and negative impacts on mental wellbeing as a result.

Chief Minister Barr told the Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference last week the ACT Government will introduce the bill to protect intersex people to the Parliament this month.

This bill will criminalise deferrable medical interventions until minors and adults under guardianship in the ACT are able to consent.

If passed, the legislation would be an Australian first and one of only a handful of such laws worldwide. Andrew Barr has also challenged all other Australian jurisdictions to follow suit.

‘Crucial and long-awaited’

Intersex Human Rights Australia (IHRA) director Morgan Carpenter applauded the ACT government for extensive consultation.

“We’ve been calling for such legislation since IHRA was established, alongside other reforms to promote access to peer and psychosocial support,” Morgan said.

“We offer our heartfelt congratulations to the ACT government for taking this crucial and long-awaited step.”

IHRA’s Cody Smith, a Canberra-based intersex educator, said that they were “born in the ACT and harmed in the ACT”.

“The impact of this announcement has been immediate and profound. I grew up in the ACT and I have so far spent my entire professional life dedicated to this cause,” Cody said.

“What has felt like an impossible dream has been made tangible today. The work must continue to protect people like me across Australia.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Rainbow flag art with outline of a New Zealand Kiwi on it
New Zealand’s Census is counting queer people for the first time
Albanese government announces funding for LGBTQIA+ health
‘Life-saving’: Government announces $26m for LGBTQIA+ health
Australian map against the Progress Pride flag for story about Census data by Australian Bureau of Statistics
New hope the next Census will finally count LGBTQIA+ communities
RuPaul's Drag Race performer Eureka and the Tenneesse state flag
RuPaul’s Drag Race stars blast US state’s terrifying drag ban
Foreign Minister Penny Wong gives a speech in Asia Pacific
Australia to create new fund for Asia-Pacific LGBTQIA+ equality
Greens Senator Janet Rice and partner Anne at the Better Togerhter 2023 conference
Janet Rice talks finding love again after wife’s tragic death