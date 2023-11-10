ACT Greens politician stood down over sex misconduct claims

The ACT Greens have stood down one of their territory politicians, Johnathan Davis, after serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said he’d received “extremely serious complaints” about the openly gay 31-year-old territory backbencher’s conduct.

The Canberra Times published the allegations on Friday, and the ACT Greens confirmed the claims are “sexual in nature”.

“A complaint was brought to my attention at the beginning of this week, with another following shortly after,” Rattenbury said.

“I immediately asked a member of my senior staff to do an initial review to establish the appropriate next steps.”

The party leader said he’d stood down Johnathan Davis “indefinitely” from his duties as a member of the ACT’s legislative assembly (MLA), effective immediately.

“My office at this point has not seen any information or evidence of illegal activity,” Rattenbury said.

“Nonetheless we are aware of the serious nature of the allegations. We have referred the information we do have to ACT Policing.”

Police investigating claims against Johnathan Davis

Johnathan Davis, who is openly gay, is the member for the southern ACT seat of Brindabella. He won his election to the territory’s Legislative Assembly in 2020.

Davis has not publicly responded to the unsubstantiated misconduct allegations. The ACT politician deleted his social media accounts on Friday.

An ACT Policing spokesperson confirmed it has received a referral in relation to the allegations.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing. It would be inappropriate to comment further,” they said.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry said on Friday Davis needs to “consider his position”.

“We understand the matter is being referred to police and expect a full investigation to take place,” they said.

“These are very serious allegations against a sitting MLA and do impact his ability to undertake his role.

“The best path would be to accept what we understand to be the position of the ACT Greens party leadership and resign his position in the Assembly.”

