ACON is hiring for their Sydney and Lismore teams

ACON is looking for exceptional people to join our dedicated Client Services teams in Sydney and Lismore.

Looking to further your career promoting the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community?

Can you deliver sustainable and equitable services that make a meaningful difference to clients?

We are on the lookout for an exceptional person to join ACON’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT) led by the CEO to lead the Client Services Team to deliver therapeutic individual and group support to people living with or affected by HIV and people of diverse genders and sexualities (LGBTQ+ people).

The team currently comprises:

Government-funded services including specialist sexual, domestic and family violence support, HIV and LGBTQ+ counselling, trans mental health, substance support, and suicide prevention and aftercare. Delivered by a multi-disciplinary team of Psychologists, Social Workers, Counsellors and Peer Workers across Intake, Care Coordination, Counselling, Peer Work and Aging Support Services teams.

Pride Counselling Programs – ACON’s fee-for-service social enterprise counselling model offering counselling to individuals and employees of Pride EAP member organisations, and secondary consults through Pride Supervision.

ACON Health provides services to people living with (PLHIV), affected by or at risk of HIV, and to sexuality and gender-diverse people in NSW who are aged 18 or over.

ACON’s regional services are responsible for the delivery of ACON’s programs and services in regional NSW, with a focus on Health Promotion, Mental Health Services, and Needle Syringe Program operations and Harm Reduction.

We are looking for an experienced Team Leader and Counsellor to manage our Client Services team and provide Counselling and Care Coordination to clients.

The ACON Northern Rivers Client Services Team is a small team of 3-4 staff who cover the region from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie and provide:

Up to 12 free one-hour counselling sessions over a period of up to 6 months, with no MBS mental health treatment plans required. Counselling is provided with a short-term solution-focused framework where clients are encouraged to identify 1-3 goals.

Care coordination of up to 6 months, depending on needs, to help people; access relevant healthcare and support services, increase their ability to manage their care and reduce social isolation.

Both of these services are offered via telehealth or from the ACON Northern Rivers office.

If either of these roles sounds like you, we invite you to apply to join our team and help us make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve. By joining us, you will be part of a mission to create a healthier and more inclusive community.

We highly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from CALD backgrounds, people with disabilities, and people of all genders to apply.

For more information on the role, please visit: https://www.acon.org.au/about-acon/jobs/

