ACON is hiring a HIV and sexual health program manager

ACON marchers in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2023 in Sydney, NSW
Image: ACON

AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL LEADER TO JOIN ACON’s HIV & SEXUAL HEALTH DIVISION

… leading ACON’s Gay and Bi+ Men Sexual Health Programs.

Play a key role in supporting ACON’s efforts to end HIV transmission in NSW, through a range of diverse programs including clinical services, peer work, health promotion and community outreach.

  • Are you a motivated and exceptional leader?
  • Do you have passion for LGBTQ+ and PLHIV communities?
  • Can you manage, inspire and motivate staff to develop, implement and evaluate high-quality projects?
  • Would you bring strategic thinking and proven relationship management skills to ACON?
  • Do you have experience in the development and planning of evidence-based HIV/STI health promotion and prevention programs (or similar public health experience) and a commitment to addressing health inequity?

If this sounds like you, we invite you to apply to join our team and help us make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.

We offer flexible working arrangements, generous learning and development opportunities, salary packaging, and generous leave entitlements (including extra paid leave for full time employees over our Christmas and New Year shutdown period).

Find out more at: Work At ACON.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

