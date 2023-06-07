ACON grants program supports a vibrant Pride Month for NSW

NSW can look forward to a more vibrant Pride Month this year thanks to a series of grants by the state’s leading HIV and LGBTQ+ health organisation, ACON.

Designed to honour the spectrum that makes up NSW’s alphabet communities, this year’s ACON ‘Diversity Days’ grants scheme has been timed to mark the global celebration of sexuality and gender diversity that is Pride Month each June.

Originally given out by ACON to mark IDAHOBIT, the name of the grants scheme has been changed in order to accommodate other days of significance for our communities and events on the days that are most relevant and meaningful to them.

Special focus of support on regional and First Nations groups

Fourteen grants of up to $1000 each have been awarded to community groups and organisations throughout NSW, with a particular focus on regional and rural areas, as well as events for LGBTQ+ First Nations people.

Among the activities being held are community picnics, balls, history nights, project launches, pride events and more.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said these sorts of community events are vital in ensuring visibility for sexuality and gender diverse people in both metropolitan and regional areas.

“We were excited to see a diverse range of applications for Diversity Days grants this year,” Parkhill said.

“The grants committee was impressed by the breadth of activities supporting various communities, which at their core, are all about celebrating our wonderful diversity and fostering inclusion.”

“From a dazzling NAIDOC ball to a vibrant multicultural festival, a captivating Rainbow Histories night, and a Pride Month bonanza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Pride Month is a great opportunity to bring together our communities from around NSW to celebrate inclusion and diversity, as well as undertake activities that promote good mental health and well-being.”

Visibility still important in 2023

“It’s vital to have visibility for our communities wherever they are, as LGBTQ+ people need to know they have safe places to be themselves and to feel celebrated for their identities,” Parkhill said.

“ACON is proud to work with our partners in celebrating the rich diversity of our vibrant communities in NSW. By raising visibility, we hope to continue to address discrimination, and work towards fostering an inclusive society that is healthier for us all.”

“Make sure to mark your calendars for June, the month of Pride, as we celebrate the past, embrace the present, and pave the way for an inclusive and accepting future. Let’s come together, raise awareness, and create unforgettable memories.”

You can find out more about what to do in Sydney during Pride Month at www.sydneypride.com

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.