Help power efforts to end HIV stigma, prevent new transmissions and support people living with HIV this World AIDS Day by joining ACON in going red and getting behind the 2026 Red Ribbon Appeal.
The Red Ribbon Appeal is ACON’s annual campaign held in the lead-up to, and on, World AIDS Day on 1 December to raise awareness and funds for life-changing and lifesaving HIV health and support services.
ACON is calling on people and organisations to take part in events and activities that will take place across New South Wales this November to remember those we have lost to AIDS-related illnesses, show support for people living with HIV and commit to efforts to end HIV transmission.
NSW recorded 238 new HIV diagnoses in 2025, around 20% lower than the average of the pre-pandemic period.
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‘Ending AIDS Starts with Access’
“We have more work to do to ensure that everyone who needs it has access to HIV prevention and for all people living to enjoy a good quality of life,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.
” Our past success shows us how to do the same for more people. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is ‘Ending AIDS Starts with Access’. Support for the Red Ribbon Appeal helps make sure prevention, testing and treatment messages, programs and services are accessible for everyone across our communities.”
ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal enables people to get involved with World AIDS Day by making a donation, purchasing red ribbon merchandise or hosting fundraisers and events.
Red Ribbon-themed fundraisers are planned at Stonewall Newtown, the Beresford Hotel, Palms and TRIBE nightclubs, and the Oxford Hotel.
Also look out for volunteers selling red ribbons outside Sydney CBD train stations on Tuesday 1 December.
“Community action has always driven progress on HIV,” Woodhouse said, “and the Red Ribbon Appeal puts that power in everyone’s hands.”
“Whether it is a morning tea at work or a red ribbon on your lapel, every act of support helps us reach more people with vital information, programs and services. We have the tools to prevent new HIV transmissions and end stigma. Let’s make that happen for everyone.”
Do you have an idea for an event?
Founded on 1 December 1988, World AIDS Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about HIV, show solidarity with people living with HIV, and remember those we have lost to an AIDS-related illness.
The day is observed with the red ribbon.
“NSW has made extraordinary strides against HIV, and we cannot afford to slow down now,” Woodhouse said.
“World AIDS Day reminds us that we finish this journey together, raising awareness and making sure every person living with HIV feels seen, supported and respected.”
Everything needed to host an event, along with red ribbons and packs for workplaces and organisations, is available on the Red Ribbon Appeal website.
“Every event, every ribbon and every conversation helps fund the programs that keep our communities strong,” Woodhouse said.
“Together, we can end HIV transmission in NSW and build a future free from stigma.”
ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal runs throughout November. World AIDS Day is on Tuesday 1 December.
Find out more at redribbonappeal.org.au.