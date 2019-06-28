ACL: drag story time will turn kids trans

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) recently lashed out at community drag story times. They claimed the “adult entertainment” events will make cis kids think they are trans.

Drag story times are family-friendly events that see drag queens reading to young people in libraries and other public spaces.

Advertisements

The events enjoy increasing popularity.

Recently, the Northern Territory’s Palmerston Library became the latest to host a story time, Out in Perth reported.

However, the ACL called for a ban on the events, claiming drag queens influence children to become trans.

“Let’s not pretend drag queens in libraries are not promoting an ideology to children,” said Wendy Francis.

Wendy Francis is the Australian Christian Lobby’s Queensland and Northern Territory director,

“In our society, we need to recognise that there are places for adult entertainment and then there are safe places for children. These should never be conflated.

“Attending one of these readings in the local library can plant a thought about gender fluidity in children who would have otherwise never considered this very confusing and difficult life choice.”

Prior to the Northern Territory event, Francis spoke out about public drag story times during Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Wendy Francis is also an author.

She sells her two children’s books online.

Perhaps relative to this issue, the books, one for boys, and the other for girls, address gender issues.

She describes the books as ‘gender-affirming’.

Advertisements

Additionally she declares, “It’s time we pushed back on the crazy gender fluid ideology.”

Online bullying

The ACL are not the only conservatives attacking drag story time.

Last month, trolls abused Melbourne performer Annie Depressant online over her appearance at a drag story time.

Blogger Marijke Rancie shared a flyer for Annie’s regional library event on the Political Posting Mumma Facebook page.

Following the posting, Rancie’s followers abused Annie as “sick and twisted” and a “paedophile”.

“Who would subject their children to this mental illness,” one person posted.

“Yuck, don’t let this monster near any child in an educational setting,” another wrote.

Annie called the comments “beyond upsetting”.

I would like to remind them that I am a person. “Everything they are saying is being said about a real person and there is nothing inherently inappropriate about being a drag queen.

‘Homophobic hate’

Earlier this year, the Outdoor Media Association banned a political ad from anti-trans group Binary Australia attacking drag story time.

The ad showed Bill Shorten alongside a picture of a drag queen reading to children, as an attack against Labor.

The ad included a quote from Labor’s Shadow Assistant Minister for Equality Louise Pratt.

Drag queen story time is a wonderful idea.

Senator Pratt made the remarks last November in response to threats made against a Perth bookshop.

After the store invited two drag performers to read at a rainbow family event they received a barrage of abuse and threats.

“It’s appalling to see this small family run business targeted by homophobic hate. No business or family should be subjected to these kinds of acts,” Pratt said at the time.

“Drag queen story time is a wonderful idea that celebrates diversity and I know that children and families will really enjoy this family-friendly celebration of LGBTI culture.”

Like many conservatives, Binary Australia director Kirralie Smith seemed to mistake drag queens for trans women in her response.

“Labor has made their position very clear,” she said.

“They believe that a drag queen should teach your kids that their gender is fluid, that they can choose if they are a boy or girl.”

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.