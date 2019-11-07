ACL claims Drag Queen Storytime ‘activates gender dysphoria’ in children

The Australian Christian Lobby has called for the City of Perth to cancel a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled to take place at a library next week.

ACL Western Australian Director Peter Abetz (pictured above, right) said the events “indoctrinate” and “sexualise” children and “normalise homosexuality and transgenderism”.

“There is no place at a family-friendly public library for sexualising children and gender ideology indoctrination,” Abetz said.

“These events target little children to normalise transgenderism and homosexuality.”

“There is strong evidence that premature sexualisation is likely to be detrimental to child health and development, particularly in the areas of body image and sexual health.

“All this will do is activate more cases of suspected gender dysphoria.

“Why can’t we let children be children? The ACL calls on the City of Perth to cancel this event.”

The City of Perth has been suspended for over 12 months and is currently governed by three Commissioners.

“These Commissioners are ultimately responsible for the activities in the City,” Abetz said.

“They need to deem Drag Queen Story Times to be unacceptable and inappropriate for preschoolers.”

City of Perth stands by Drag Queen Storytime event

A City of Perth spokesperson told Out in Perth they consider it important to foster “an inclusive community where all people in our diverse population feel welcome.”

“The decision to host Drag Queen Storytime was made in an effort to promote inclusion and diversity among a young audience,” the spokesperson said.

“The City also understands this event is not for everyone, which is why it is a separate event from the library’s standard Storytime.

“No one will be attending who has not actively chosen to attend. In addition, all parents or guardians join their children at the event.

The spokesperson said the City of Perth has supported Western Australia’s PrideFEST for 20 years.

“In July, the City approved a two-year sponsorship of Pride WA for PrideFEST events in 2019 and 2020 as part of ongoing support for the LGBT community,” the spokesperson said.

The city’s first Drag Queen Storytime was held during Pride Month in June and was fully booked.

“Following the event, the City received positive feedback and had requests to host more,” the spokesperson said.

