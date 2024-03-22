Accused killer Beau Lamarre-Condon kicked out of NSW Police

NSW Police have officially kicked out accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon after he allegedly used his police-issued gun to kill gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The 28-year-old is in custody after police charged him with murdering the Sydney couple at Jesse’s home in Paddington last month.

On Friday, NSW Police confirmed the force has formally “removed” Lamarre-Condon.

“An off-duty police officer charged with two counts of murder in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs has been removed today from the NSW Police Force,” a police spokesperson said.

“Under section 181D of the Police Act 1990, [NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb] has the ability to remove officers if she has lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer.”

Under that law, the decision has the same effect as if Lamarre-Condon had “resigned” from the force.

Commissioner Karen Webb earlier said on February 28 she’d started the process to dismiss him. That day, she served Beau Lamarre-Condon a show cause notice, the first step in the 21-day process.

Review into how Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly used police firearm

NSW Police allege Lamarre-Condon, who joined the force in 2019, used his police-issued gun to murder the gay couple.

The accused killer then allegedly disposed of the men’s bodies at a rural property at Bungonia, southwest of Sydney.

Commissioner Webb earlier said Lamarre-Condon’s alleged use of the police firearm in the horrific crimes “can never happen again”.

“We’ll allege the accused was manipulative in the way he’s reported that to get access to the firearm,” she told the ABC.

“What I’ve asked for is a review of our policies and processes around this to understand how we can tighten this.

“We need to tighten it, we cannot have this happen again.”

Beau Lamarre-Condon is yet to enter a plea to his two charges of murder. The Sydney man will next face court in April.

