Acceptance is key: Here’s 7 celebs celebrating their LGBTIQ children

There’s nothing more wholesome than when parents support their LGBTIQ children. It’s even better when they do it publicly.

QNews.com.au has compiled a list of celebrities with LGBTIQ children who have stuck it to the queerphobes and set the example that love trumps all.

Colin and Kinley Mochrie

Colin Mochrie has been making us laugh since the early 90’s.

But what you might not know about the Whose Line is it Anyway? star is that he has a transgender daughter.

Kinley was welcomed to the world back in 2017 and has remained an active voice for the LGBTIQ community.

Colin and wife, Debra, have been very supportive of Kinsley’s transition.

Would you just look at this cute little family? We just can’t with their adorableness.

View this post on Instagram A pretty and accidentally colour-coordinated family ✨❤️✨ A post shared by Kinley Mochrie (@kinleymochrie) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:21am PST

Marlon and Amai Wayans



Marlon Wayans is a comedic icon but what’s even more iconic is his undying support for daughter, Amai.

Amai is a male-identified lesbian and Marlon has been nothing but accepting of her.

During pride month the White Chicks actor posted a photo of Amai wearing a pride-coloured shoe.

“I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you,” the post said.

“Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”

Check it out. Feel the pride?

Charlize Theron and Jackson

This Atomic Blonde babe recently revealed to the Daily Mail she was raising two daughters.

Charlize adopted Jackson as a boy but revealed when she was three-years-old she shouted “I am not a boy!”

Charlize has embraced her daughter ever since, letting her live her life as whomever she wants to be.

The South-African born actress has copped a lot of criticism from the community regarding Jackson’s gender.

But she takes it all with a grain of shiny glitter.

“They were born who they are…and who they want to be is not for me to decide,” she said.

Look at Jackson just being her true self. Doesn’t that just warm your heart?

View this post on Instagram Happy #Pride everyone! 🌈 A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Jun 9, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

Barbra Streisand and Jason Gould

View this post on Instagram Flashback Friday to earlier this year…love this picture. A post shared by Jason Gould (@jasongouldmusic) on Dec 28, 2018 at 4:15pm PST

Of course we had to include Barb and Jase.

Tabloids outed Jason in the 90’s and superstar mum has been publicly supportive ever since.

Jason, like his mum, is also a talented singer and the pair released a duet back in 2014.

Barbra was quoted as saying “I would never wish for my son to be anything but what he is.”

Quick someone. Get me the tissues.

Magic and EJ Johnson

View this post on Instagram Love these people #teamthis A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT



EJ is a fierce fashionista who has received an outpouring of acceptance from his family since coming out.

He admitted his dad, Magic Johnson, initially struggled with his coming out but now accepts him for who he is.

Magic Johnson told Ellen back in 2017 the importance of supporting your children.

“It’s all about loving them no matter who they are [and] what they decide to do.”

Oh Magic, we’re spellbound by your support.

Cynthia Nixon and Seph



Oh Miranda!

This Sex and the City star has been an avid supporter of the LGBTIQ for decades.

Being queer herself, it only makes sense that she would be an avid supporter of her son, Seph’s transition.

Last year, Cynthia shared a lovely image of her and Seph as his graduation with the hashtag #TransDayOfAction.

Ah the love. Can you feel it?

Cher and Chaz Bono



You just know we had to include Cher and Chaz Bono on our list of celebrities with LGBTIQ children.

These two are icons in the LGBTIQ community. Australians may know Chaz from his appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Cher said it was hard at first to accept Chaz’s transition but admits that now the pair are closer than they’ve ever been.

Chaz documented his transition back in 2011 in the documentary Becoming Chaz.

Turn back time? No way!

These are some of our favourite moments between celebrity parents and their LGBTIQ children. Are there any we missed?