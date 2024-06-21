Absolutely Fabulous cast confirm new TV project

The cast of Absolutely Fabulous have confirmed they’re reuniting for a TV special over in the UK.

Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha will all appear in the new two-hour project, titled Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.

It’s the first time the quartet – who play Eddie, Patsy, Bubble and Saffy – have filmed together since the 2016 film based on the beloved UK sitcom.

The new special will air on British channel Gold later in the year.

Ab Fab creator, writer and star Jennifer Saunders said, “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal.

“So much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful program.”

But Joanna Lumley said, “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality.

“Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Gold’s Ben Wicks said the show “rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab”.

“[It’s] the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else whilst taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process,” he said.

“Also it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation’s parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids.”

The retrospective special will include a special tribute to actress June Whitfield, who played Mother, who passed away in 2018.

Jennifer Saunders talks future of Absolutely Fabulous

Absolutely Fabulous debuted in 1992 and became a queer favourite over its run for five series and multiple specials until 2012.

After that, serial procrastinator Jennifer Saunders and her longtime comedy partner Dawn French famously bet £10,000 on whether Jennifer would finish the script for the film.

She did, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie came out in 2016.

On French and Saunders’ podcast Titting About in October year, the duo addressed the future of Absolutely Fabulous.

Dawn explained to listeners that she often challenges Jennifer to work when she needs a push to get projects done.

Jennifer Saunders revealed she wanted to finish an initial draft of a new project by the end of 2023.

“I need to write a film or a series based on Ab Fab, because everyone wants another Ab Fab movie,” Jennifer explained.

But she added, “I can’t do that. I just don’t have a thing. I want to do something related.”

Jennifer and Dawn then shook hands, committing Jennifer to work on a “first draft” of something that “includes some Ab Fab-ness, but not totally Ab Fab,” she clarified.

Joanna Lumley touring Australia in October

Meanwhile, Joanna Lumley will embark on her first ever live tour of Australia, Me & My Travels, this October.

She’ll take to the stage in five Aussie cities, sharing stories from her acting career and her global travels as a documentarian.

“Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show,” Joanna said.

“This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous.”

Absolutely Fabulous is streaming in Australia on Stan and Binge. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie is streaming in Australia on Disney+.

