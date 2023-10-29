Class action filed against Abercrombie & Fitch

A class action lawsuit filed against Abercrombie & Fitch in New York accuses the fashion brand of complicity in sex trafficking by former CEO Mike Jeffries.

Abercrombie & Fitch enjoyed great success during the years 1992 to 2014 with Mike Jeffries as CEO. However, the company also weathered various storms over both his policies and public comments.

Jeffries made it clear the brand intended its clothing for young good-looking people and would only hire similar.

“We hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.”

BBC Investigation

The class action filed in New York follows a recent BBC investigation which alleged Mike Jeffries exploited men at events he hosted while Abercrombie & Fitch CEO.

The broadcaster claimed middlemen recruited young men who Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith then exploited for sex. World of Secrets: Season 1: The Abercrombie Guys.

Jeffries and Smith are accused of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and rape. It is alleged they forced young male models to take drugs and participate in sex acts.

Abercrombie & Fitch allegedly provided corporate resources to facilitate the sex-trafficking venture, enabling Jeffries to accumulate “new victims at an alarming rate.”

According to the lawsuit, the fashion brand ignored indications of criminality.

“Abercrombie cared about profiting and showed absolute loyalty to Jeffries, including a willingness to spend copious amounts of money on extravagant drug and sex parties, ignoring multiple red flags of criminality in Jeffries’s corporate account activity.”

