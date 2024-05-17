Celebrities

ABC News hunk Joe O’Brien gets guns out in ripped shirtless pic

ABC newsreader Joe O'Brien
Image: ABC

ABC newsreader Joe O’Brien has revealed what’s under his suit with a shirtless photo on social media.

At night, the 56-year-old presents the ABC Evening News on the broadcaster’s news channel.

But by day, the secretly ripped journo also gets outdoors for another ABC gig, the travel show Back Roads.

This week, Joe shared a photo of himself in the bush wearing just his boardies. His followers couldn’t zoom in fast enough on his rig.

“Great to be on the road for Backroads again meeting terrific people in regional Australia,” Joe wrote in the very effective promo for his show.

Joe O’Brien was a Mardi Gras backup dancer

A few years back, Joe posted a throwback photo revealing an unexpected past gig as a backup dancer at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Joe was reacting to the ABC broadcasting Mardi Gras again. He took to Twitter X to reveal his own history with the festival. He shared he once performed on the Mardi Gras stage with Dannii Minogue.

Joe posted a screenshot and video link from 1999 to prove it, showing him among the dancers, shirt off in gold shorts with his six-pack on display.

“OMG! ABC gonna be broadcasting Mardi Gras again,” Joe wrote.

“Takes me back to 1999 when I got to be a backup dancer in a Dannii show.”

Joe O’Brien’s followers couldn’t believe it. One ABC colleague declared there was “not one undropped jaw” at their offices.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t admire you more Joe!” another person wrote.

“Full of surprises Joe. 20 years on and you’re still going strong,” somebody else posted.

Joe O’Brien has been a journalist for more than 20 years and he’s worked for the ABC since 1995.

It’s not the first time Joe has got his big ol’ guns out online.

When Joe got the Covid vaccine in 2021, he shared a photo thanking the workers giving out the jabs. But Joe’s followers were a bit distracted by the work that had clearly gone into the newsreader’s biceps.

