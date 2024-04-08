ABBA reflects on 50th anniversary of Eurovision win

ABBA has sent a lovely – and rare – message to fans on a special anniversary: it’s 50 years since the Swedish pop supergroup won the Eurovision Song Contest.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad competed in the music competition in the UK in April 1974.

ABBA won the contest with Waterloo, and they would become one of the most successful pop acts in history.

For the 50th anniversary this week, the Swedish pop supergroup thanked fans for their “steadfast loyalty and support”.

“It’s slightly dizzying and deeply humbling to think that millions of you who saw us for the first time in the Eurovision final 1974 have passed our music on not only to one generation, but to several,” ABBA said in the rare joint statement.

“We see evidence of that every time one of us visits [virtual concert show] ABBA Voyage in London.

“It’s because of this we can celebrate the 50th anniversary of that event in the knowledge that our songs still resonate around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBA (@abba)

‘Many of you were there from the very start’

ABBA said they find it “difficult to comprehend” that 50 years have passed since their Eurovision win.

“The four of us waited backstage for the verdicts of all of the juries around Europe at The Dome in Brighton,” they recalled.

“So what were our dreams during those suspenseful moments or in the chaos in the aftermath of the victory we had secured with the smallest margin in Eurovision history?

“Four different dreams, no doubt. But whatever they were, however grand, reality has surpassed them, that’s for sure.

“Many of you were there from the very start and have followed us ever since – for over half a century!

“Music you discover and learn to love when you grow up or even later in life has a way of staying with you forever.

“We share that experience with you and to know that our music has become a constant in your lives is a wonderful thing.”

ABBA said, “Throughout the years we’ve been blessed with the outpouring of love from you, our fans. We feel it and we want to know that hardly a day goes by when we’re not reminded of it.

“To say thank you for what you’re giving us without sounding trivial is not easy and this is not a moment of triviality.

“It is a happy and, at the same time, solemn moment and we can only hope that you understand how deeply grateful we are for a long, successful career and for your steadfast loyalty and support through the years. Thank you!”

‘No way’ ABBA will reunite for Eurovision

ABBA split in 1982 after a decade together. In 2021, the group reunited and put out their first new music in decades with their ninth studio album Voyage.

The following year they launched their virtual concert ABBA Voyage in the UK, with life-size avatars performing just as they looked in 1979.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is in Sweden in May. However, we shouldn’t expect an ABBA cameo.

Benny told the BBC recently there’s “no way” ABBA will reunite or appear on stage together during the contest.

Electric Fields singing for Australia in Sweden

Next month, electronic music duo Electric Fields will represent Australia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The duo will perform One Milkali (One Blood), which features the Indigenous language Yankunytjatjara.

Electric Fields will compete in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024. It’ll screen live in Australia early on Wednesday, May 8 before the final on Sunday, May 12 our time.

More on Eurovision:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.