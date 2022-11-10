Aaron Carter woke with Michael Jackson at foot of bed

‘I Want Candy’ singer Aaron Carter woke up as a 15-year-old to find Michael Jackson at the foot of his bed in ‘tighty-whitey underwear’. The recently deceased former child star described the incident in an unfinished memoir due for release next week.

Aaron Carter wrote that he stayed over at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for the King of Pop’s 44th birthday party in August 2003.

“Michael and I went into the main house alone and headed to his bedroom area.

“After a while, I said I was ready for bed. I hadn’t really thought about where I would sleep. Obviously, there were tons of rooms in the house. But he pulled out this cot next to his bed that was already made. I never asked for the cot, but there it was —I didn’t care — I was tired. He turned out the lights and got in his bed, and we went to sleep.

“A couple of hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear. I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep.

“‘What the f_ck!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’

“He just mumbled, ‘OK,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.”

Michael Jackson

Earlier in 2003, controversy erupted over the documentary Living With Michael Jackson. The superstar sat chatting to the camera while holding hands with a 12-year-old boy and defended sharing his bed with children. That followed a police investigation and lawsuit 10 years before over allegations Jackson abused a 13-year-old. The singer settled with that child’s family for a reported US$23 million.

A few months after the incident with Aaron Carter, police charged Jackson with seven counts of child molestation. Acquitted on all counts, the singer died in 2009 from cardiac arrest brought on by overdosing on drugs.

Aaron Carter

The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Aaron began performing as a 7-year-old. At 12, he enjoyed a megahit with the song ‘I Want Candy’. However, despite his successful career, when he took control of his finances at 18, he discovered he had $2 million in the bank and a $4 million tax bill. His manager later went to jail for 25 years for conspiracy and money laundering. Additionally, Aaron Carter’s parents failed their legal requirement to deposit 15% of his earnings into an account until he turned 18.

Aaron Carter came out as bisexual in 2017 and, following years of problems caused by mental health issues and drug use, died on November 5, 2022.