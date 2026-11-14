A24’s acclaimed ‘Club Kid’ will hit Australian theatres in January, and we can’t wait

Club Kid has been making waves internationally since it debuted at the Cannes film festival earlier this year, and now we finally have an Australian release date.
There’s good news and bad news: the acclaimed A24 film is finally coming to Australia, but we’re going to have to wait until 14th of January 2027 to see it for ourselves.
Directed by (and starring) Jordan Firstman, Club Kid follows Peter, a manchild and washed-up New York party promoter, who must unexpectedly attempt to take up the role of father after he is surprised one morning by the appearance of a child on his doorstep — his child, who he never knew existed.
The film received some serious love at the Cannes Film Festival this year, with A24 winning a heated bidding war for the distribution rights.
Related content:
- Don’t miss MQFF encore screenings of ‘Tender Boy’, ‘Girls Like Girls’ and more
- Queer epic La Bola Negra is in Australian cinemas this week
- Big Girls Don’t Cry is the 00’s queer teenage drama all millennials need
What is Club Kid about?
Club Kid opens in 2016, at a party hosted by Peter. Though he is a gay man who has “never touched a vagina in [his] life”, he ends up in a threesome with a man and a cis woman named Leonora.
Ten years later, we see Peter’s love of partying hasn’t changed — though he’s clearly starting to feel the effects. When he shows up high to an important meeting with investors, his business partner (Cara Delevigne) ditches him for being unreliable.
Eventually, Peter returns to his apartment to find a woman waiting at his doorstep with a 10-year-old named Arlo, who turns out to be his biological son. Leonora, Arlo’s mother, has died, leaving instructions for Arlo to be taken to live with Peter.
The rest of the film follows Peter’s attempt to be a father to Arlo, in contrast with the drug-fuelled, party-promoter lifestyle he’s been living for his entire adulthood.
Though elements of Club Kid have been seen before (for example, Big Daddy, the 1999 comedy starring Adam Sandler), the film has been praised for the unique take Firstman brings to the unexpected-parenthood genre.
Peter’s relationship to fatherhood and Arlo is unlike anything we’ve seen before; his presence in the New York queer club scene, for example, provides characters and interactions you won’t find anywhere else.
The film also places heavy emphasis on the concept of found or chosen family, and its significance in the LGBTQIA+ community. Whatever natural instincts Peter has for parenthood come from his years of caring for his friends and community, a fresh perspective that ties in with the film’s sincere and surprisingly tender exploration of love and human relationships.
Club Kid isn’t about rejecting the relationships and experiences that come with ten years in the party scene, but allowing yourself to grow around them.
Praise for Club Kid
The film received a 7-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere — I may not be a film critic, but 7 minutes is an incredibly long time to clap for anything.
View this post on Instagram
Since then, Club Kid has had almost exclusively positive reviews from critics, including 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been nominated for awards for filmmaking and directing at Cannes Film Festival, Gotham Independent Film Awards, the British Independent Film Awards and more.
The film has been in U.S. cinemas for less than a week, so we can predict plenty more success in its future.