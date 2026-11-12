A Vixen Love Story: Vixens of Fall singer and bass player tie the knot

Australia’s most inclusive country act has been very busy. Vixens of Fall launch a new album centred on self-discovery this week, and singer Wren and bass player Ellen just tied the knot!
Written by Tony Tranter
It’s busy times for Australia’s most inclusive country act, Vixens of Fall.
Queensland sisters Nina, Wren and Lulu have been captivating audiences with their harmonies and stage presence for years, but it wasn’t their love of music that recently took centre stage.
Middle sister Wren and Vixen’s band bass player, Ellen Hartwig, tied the knot. The pair first met at a 2019 music networking event.
Ellen discovered that Nina was married, Lulu had a boyfriend (but is single now), and Wren couldn’t miss a mischievous opportunity.
“I’m the one you should be talking to’ she joked.
That chance meeting led to years of gigs, a true friendship and even COVID journaling to keep each other’s spirits up through lockdowns.
‘Okay, call it – time of death… I’m in love’
It was BIGSOUND in late 2023 that everything finally clicked.
Watching Ellen spontaneously jump onstage at a Brooklyn Standard jam night, Wren turned to a friend and announced, “Okay, call it – time of death… I’m in love”.
You may have gathered that subtlety has never been Wren’s strongest suit.
Two years later, while holidaying in Goldfields, QLD, Ellen planned a romantic creekside picnic and handed Wren a journal entry to read.
A beautiful callback to the journaling prompts they’d exchanged years earlier, only this entry ended a little differently.
“I’m sorry if my writing is messy; I’m just nervous because I’m just about to ask Wren to marry me.”
The whole proposal was being filmed.
Despite all that careful planning, however, Ellen became so nervous that they forgot to actually ask the question out loud.
Wren, having read the journal and realising what was happening, couldn’t help but laugh, “Put it on my finger, f**k!”.
On October 10, after three years together, the pair officially tied the knot at the beautiful rainforest haven Elm House, Mount Glorious, in Queensland.
“Ladies, gentlemen and everyone fabulous in between, may we proudly introduce… THE HARTWIG-WHITEHOUSES!”
Their beautifully unconventional, witchy-bohemian wedding celebrated queer love, individuality, family and friendship.
Surrounded by their favourite people, the couple embraced a ceremony rich in personal meaning, including a handfasting ritual symbolising the joining of their lives.
Romantic, colourful, a little unconventional and unapologetically themselves.
A wedding and a new album about self-discovery
For Wren, marrying Ellen is about far more than a wedding day.
“Getting to marry my queer, non-binary wife, playing music and doing life together is pretty f**king rad,” says Wren. “Ellen makes me smile. They’re the first person I want to tell everything to, good or bad.”
‘They’re my favourite person to adventure with, and they make me feel all those gross, romantic love things I wasn’t entirely convinced existed.”
If planning a wedding wasn’t enough for 2026, The Vixens of Fall will welcome their second album, “Fox Hollow”, into the world this Friday, November 13.
A theatrical 13-track country-rock concept album set in a mysterious, haunted western town, Fox Hollow explores love, heartbreak, identity, self-worth and the lessons we learn when life challenges us to confront ourselves.
The album is available for pre-sale, and lead singles Midnight Cowgirls and Last Train are available on all streaming platforms.
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And perhaps that’s where the worlds of Fox Hollow and Wren and Ellen’s love story beautifully collide.
There’s something wonderfully poetic about releasing an album centred on self-discovery and breaking free from the things that hold us back weeks after promising forever to the person who makes you feel most like yourself.
Because sometimes the greatest lesson is realising you were never too much.
You were simply waiting for someone who couldn’t get enough.
And as it turns out, the Last Train was taking them home to each other all along.
For Vixen of Fall album details and tour dates, click here.
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