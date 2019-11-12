A Very Naughty Christmas at Brisbane Powerhouse

Christmas is coming early this year, though Santa is never premature so he’s coming with a very full sack. His sleigh is loaded up and the jolly red man is ready to rock with coarse language, nudity, adult themes and drug references in A Very Naughty Christmas. And that’s just the bits they warn you about.

This Christmas sees the show return to Brisbane Powerhouse for its third year.

Santa’s pulled a brand-new show out of that sack, and you’ll find something you love, whether you’ve been naughty or nice (and he knows you’ve been naughty.)

Alexander Woodward from Understudy Productions told QN Magazine that although A Very Naughty Christmas is very naughty indeed, it also has heart.

“The show came out of a Christmas tradition my friends and I made for ourselves. Not an Orphan’s Christmas, but a Friend’s Christmas. A chance to catch up with friends – to drink, laugh and be merry – full of joy and celebration.

“Everyone dressed up and one person played Santa. They dressed in the sexiest Santa outfit they could fashion, and of course – handed out presents – the worst possible presents available from a $2 store.”

Carols by Candlelight, not. #dontbringthekids

“The show is stand up comedy meets Christmas concert. It’s the antithesis of Carols by Candlelight. We take songs and well known Christmas stories and give them that adults-only twist! It is amazing how many Christmas songs lend themselves to an adults-only twist…..”

We all love an early Christmas present and Understudy Productions are no different. Lyle Shelton hating on A Very Naughty Christmas earlier this year inspired increased ticket sales.

Alexander said the extra demand led to additional scheduled performances.

“Gosh, what can anyone really say about Lyle except ‘Thank You’.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that I think it’s funny that he spends so much time on the internet sharing, talking and researching all the things that he hates and thinks are sinful. Like come on…

“But hey thanks for sharing our advertising and helping get the word out.”

The show features a live band and also six very sexy performers.

It is the holiday comedy show you didn’t know you had to see. With Christmas hits as you’ve never heard them before this show is bound to get you into the holiday spirit.

Get your tickets now, after all, Santa only comes once a year…

A Very Naughty Christmas is at Brisbane Powerhouse’s Visy Theatre from December 4 to 15. Tickets at https://www.averynaughtychristmas.com/

