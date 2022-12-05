‘A toilet brush’: Influencer shares rainbow Christmas tree fail

‘Tis the season for online shopping Christmas tree fails.

US fitness influencer Nikki Foxx, who’s trans, got out her credit card when she spotted a Facebook ad for a rainbow Christmas tree.

A screenshot of the ad promised a thick and suspiciously fluffy living room-sized tree with perfectly even rainbow-coloured stripes spiralling around it.

But Foxx was left shocked when the product actually arrived six weeks later. She opened the box to find a miniature, table-sized tree instead.

The influencer took to Instagram and TikTok to share her reaction. She explained she filmed the unboxing for a friend, but posted it publicly because both found it so hilarious.

“My tree came today. I’ve been waiting six weeks for this,” she said, wiping away tears from laughter.

“I’ve legit never laughed so hard in my life.

Foxx added, “I actually thought it was a scam and I kept reading everything over and over and over and over. But I didn’t have anything!!”

One follower joked, “It just needs a little fluffing.”

“Did they just send you the top part of the tree?” another said.

“That looks like Rainbow Brite’s toilet brush,” one follower said.

Someone else wrote, “﻿I would’ve been pissed, you handled it well.”

But Foxx said her online shopping fail had a happy ending, as she not only got a refund from the retailer but her post also connected her with some people who also fell for the same ad.

“I got my money back from PayPal lol and I actually met some other people along the way who ordered the same one.

“We are all like a little family now lol 2020 rainbow tree tragic mess family,” she said.

The influencer eventually found a full-size, voluminous rainbow tree to set up in the corner of the room. And followers also spotted her miniature desktop tree placed nearby.

